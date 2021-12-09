Santhosh Jayaram is HCL’s global head of sustainability

Noida-based HCL Technologies (HCL) on Thursday named Santhosh Jayaram as its Global Head of Sustainability to focus on environmental, social and governance issues, and strengthen its sustainability initiatives.

Jayaram will work with HCL’s global leadership team in the office of the Chief Executive Officer, the company said in a statement.

“He will also facilitate the integration of sustainability into existing business practices and within HCL’s stakeholder value creation,” it said. Jayaram previously led the sustainability and climate change practices at KPMG and Det Norske Veritas.

“With more than two decades of experience in various facets of sustainability, including developing best practices and standards, Jayaram will now spearhead the execution and incorporation of this agenda into HCL’s corporate growth roadmap... The aim is to limit greenhouse gas emissions aligned to the 1.5C pathway by 2030 and to achieve net-zero by 2040,” HCL said.