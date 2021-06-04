SAP set to build the world’s largest business network

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
SAP's new vision is to build the world’s largest business community, enabling customers to easily connect with companies across supply chains to create networked economies around industries, said the firm’s global CEO, Christian Klein.
“During this unprecedented year, the importance of the communities we are part of has never been clearer,” said Klein, who is also a Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, in an online media interaction held in connection with the annual business and technology event SAPPHIRE NOW on Thursday.
As a precursor to this “bold vision”, the German tech firm unveiled SAP Business Network, to create new business communities able to improve business outcomes, better navigate changing economic and geopolitical conditions and enhance sustainability contributions.
The newly unveiled business platform, touted to be the world’s largest, on SAP Business Network, would bring Ariba Network, SAP Logistics Business Network and SAP Asset Intelligence Network, together.
Therefore, members of the new SAP Business Network would be able to access a single, unified portal to gain a holistic view into their supply chain ecosystem, logistics and traceability, and equipment management and maintenance.
“While we have all seen the power of networks in our personal lives, this networked ecosystem for businesses doing business together is unique. Over 5.5 million organisations will benefit from being members of this connected community,'' said the company.
To support this central theme of network consolidation, SAP would be announcing new innovations designed to help companies modernise and digitalise their business processes to become intelligent enterprises, Klein further said.
In addition, customers would be able to benefit from a new portfolio of sustainability-specific business applications that deliver exceptional transparency and measurement capability across the supply chain.
During the pandemic, the most resilient companies were those who embraced technology to transform their business processes while those who simply leveraged cloud infrastructure and didn’t actually digitalise core business processes did not fare as well, noted SAP, emphasising the increased criticality of tech adoption.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
The pandemic has made writing very difficult
Nestled in the sprawling Sahyadris, Viveda — The Wellness Village offers the rejuvenation we could all use
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...