Satish Cheeti to head Brightcom Audio

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 08, 2021

Prior to this, he was CEO of Ramky Reclamation and Recycling

Brightcom Group, a digital marketing solutions company, has appointed Satish Cheeti as President and Division Chief of the recently established division Brightcom Audio.

Prior to this appointment, Satish Cheeti was the Chief Executive Officer of Ramky Reclamation and Recycling Limited.

Brightcom hits $1-b market cap

Satish Cheeti was the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of the data sciences and machine learning division of Cyient Limited, Invati Insights.

Peshwa Acharya to steer Brightcom Group strategy as President

He worked at Delphi, helping the mergers and acquisitions group, and led a reorganisation across four continents that involved over 4,000 employees.

