Satish Cheeti to head Brightcom Audio

Brightcom Group, a digital marketing solutions company, has appointed Satish Cheeti as President and Division Chief of the recently established division Brightcom Audio.

Prior to this appointment, Satish Cheeti was the Chief Executive Officer of Ramky Reclamation and Recycling Limited.

Satish Cheeti was the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of the data sciences and machine learning division of Cyient Limited, Invati Insights.

He worked at Delphi, helping the mergers and acquisitions group, and led a reorganisation across four continents that involved over 4,000 employees.