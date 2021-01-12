Sebamed pursuing legal rights in ad row with HUL

A day after HUL was granted injunction against Sebamed’s advertisements by the Bombay High Court, the German personal care brand said it is pursuing its legal rights in the matter.

“A suit was filed at Bombay High Court by Unilever without notice to Sebamed-USV despite the filing of a caveat. The matter was therefore reheard by the court today after this was pointed out. Arguments are continuing tomorrow, January 13, and Sebamed-USV continues to diligently pursue its legal rights,” Sebamed said in a statement. USV has exclusive rights for the import, distribution and marketing of Sebamed products in India.

Sebamed’s campaign titled ‘#SebamedScienceKiSuno’ had taken on HUL, with claims that its own cleansing bar is more beneficial for the skin. This prompted HUL to move court. The Bombay High Court granted an ad-interim ex-parte injunction restraining Sebamed and USV Pvt Ltd from using or telecasting the advertisements.