Serum’s covid arsenal gets fortified with different candidates

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
Serum Institute of India has not one but two vaccine candidates in its arsenal against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). And this, even as its BCG vaccine is being used in trials in Australia and Germany, says Serum Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla, as reports emerge correlating BCG vaccination with the reduced Covid cases and deaths.
Giving an update on Serum’s Covid vaccine candidate, developed in partnership with American biotech firm Codagenix, Adar said he was hopeful the vaccine candidate would enter human trials in India by September-October. It is presently undergoing animal studies in the United States.
The Codagenix candidate is a live attenuated vaccine which is identical to the Covid-19 virus, but with harmful properties removed, he explained, adding that they were basing their “hopes and faith” on this product as such candidates have been powerful and efficacious against flu and measles.
On the second and less publicised partnership with Themis, Adar told BusinessLine it was a measles vector vaccine and its development was a couple or more months behind the Codagenix candidate. The Themis partnership is along with Pasteur institute and Serum Institute, he added.
Clarifying that timelines on a final vaccine were dependant on whether the vaccine worked in humans, he said that Serum had earmarked $100 million for the project and would look for support from international funding agencies as well. The vaccine project also comes with concerns of bio-safety, he said, indicating that much depended on the US regulator’s classification of the vaccine. Higher bio-safety levels could “stonewall” work on the vaccine, he said, as it would not be possible in India. And taking it to an alternative site like Holland would push up cost of the vaccine.
On the recent interest in the BCG vaccine, Adar said that people in the health community believe that it gives an overall immunity boost to the system. There are studies where people are claiming that countries with mandatory BCG vaccine saw less Covid cases. Clarifying that he was not making the claim, Adar said, “it is a bit too soon to come to that conclusion. I hope it’s true.”
However, he added, trials in Germany and Australia were underway using BCG vaccines from Serum and other companies to examine the findings. Developed countries do not take the BCG vaccine (for Tuberculosis), he said, as they don’t see the disease.
The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have taken their toll on the vaccine-maker as well. Initially, essential services were also interrupted due to miscommunication between different authorities, he says, adding, people now travelled with stickers and passes.
But given the global nature of their business, Adar says international lockdowns have affected shipments as ports too are closed. “So cargo was stopped and flights have become negligible now,” he says, adding that they were operating their Pune plant at 10 percent capacity. “In fact we have shut down our production. We have just kept the maintenance and basic facilities on, the bare minimum we need for testing and maintaining our stocks,” he said.
Hopeful that the ports and flights resume, he said, if the lockdown extended beyond April 15, it would put the economy in a situation from where it would be difficult to come back because the effects always showed up much later.
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) seemed like fashionable jargon, until it landed uninvited ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
Amid all the turmoil in the market, the Hindustan Unilever (HUL) stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,323.45 last ...
Even as otherequity schemes plummeted, pharma MFs contained the fall to a large extent
Market share gains, Tanishq store expansion bode well for Titan, when demand recovers
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...