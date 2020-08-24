Shilpa Medicare enters OTC segment with Green T Film

OnePlus Buds: Several pluses, including the price
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
Shilpa Medicare Ltd, a leading manufacturer of oncology and non-oncology intermediates, APIs and formulations, has made its debut in the green tea segment by launching, what it claims to be the world’s and India’s first, ready-to-drink Green T Film.
The Green T Film contains natural green tea extracts and boosts 50-60 per cent of EGCG (Epigallocatechin gallate), which contributes to higher antioxidants, weight reduction, has anti-cancer properties and is an immunity booster, among others.
The Green T Film was launched after conducting four years of rigorous R&D of the green tea market, which is expected to grow to a $3,515 million worldwide by the end of 2021. It has been found that commercial green tea bags do not dissolve in hot water, leaving residual matter as waste besides the tea bags releasing millions of microscopic plastic particles in the drink. But Shilpa’s Green T Films completely dissolve in water with no loss of nutrients, aroma, essential oils, flavour and provide accurate dose as per the label claims.
Shilpa’s ready-to-drink Green T Films marks the company’s foray into the OTC category to provide fitness and health enthusiasts a new experience in green tea consumption. Green tea helps in reduction of cardio vascular diseases besides cancer prevention, fat burning, improves physical performance and acts as an elixir for skin and hair.
“We are talking about green tea, or more specifically epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a polyphenol component of green tea that research suggests might be substantially more powerful than HCQ and zinc at protecting against viral infections. Shilpa’s Green T Films have 60 per cent of EGCG and 98 per cent polyphenol content. One clinical study conducted by Anna et al 2012 confirmed that 250-400 mg of EGCG is beneficial in weight reduction and has beneficial effects on LDL cholesterol concentrations and glucose-related markers. In these unprecedented times of Covid-19, we have to be extra vigilant about our health especially, if we have diabetes, obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular issues, among others. If Shilpa’s Green T twice is consumed twice a day, it will not only help to boost your immunity but will also help in weight reduction,” said Vishnukant Chaturbhuj Bhutada, Managing Director, Shilpa Medicare Ltd. Shilpa’s Green T Film is a patented product and an immunity booster as well.
“The usage of Shilpa’s Green T Film is very simple, one just needs to peel the packet and take out the Film and put it into a cup and pour 120 ml of hot water into the cup, wait for 1-2 minutes and stir it well with a spoon. There is no residual matter in the cup. Currently, we only have one variant – Ginger & Lemon. We will be bringing other flavours as well in the near future,” said Sundeip Bhatia, Business Head India, Shilpa Medicare Limited. The product will be available in all the major omnichannel platforms and the retail chains. “We are targeting ₹8-10 crore of sales in the first year and aim to grow it into a ₹100 crore brand in five years,” said Bhatia.
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
How praja mandals in Himachal’s tribal districts guard their forest wealth
This benefit is welcome if the original cover is small, but has its limitations
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...