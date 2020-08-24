Shilpa Medicare enters OTC segment with Green T Film

Shilpa Medicare Ltd, a leading manufacturer of oncology and non-oncology intermediates, APIs and formulations, has made its debut in the green tea segment by launching, what it claims to be the world’s and India’s first, ready-to-drink Green T Film.

The Green T Film contains natural green tea extracts and boosts 50-60 per cent of EGCG (Epigallocatechin gallate), which contributes to higher antioxidants, weight reduction, has anti-cancer properties and is an immunity booster, among others.

The Green T Film was launched after conducting four years of rigorous R&D of the green tea market, which is expected to grow to a $3,515 million worldwide by the end of 2021. It has been found that commercial green tea bags do not dissolve in hot water, leaving residual matter as waste besides the tea bags releasing millions of microscopic plastic particles in the drink. But Shilpa’s Green T Films completely dissolve in water with no loss of nutrients, aroma, essential oils, flavour and provide accurate dose as per the label claims.

Shilpa’s ready-to-drink Green T Films marks the company’s foray into the OTC category to provide fitness and health enthusiasts a new experience in green tea consumption. Green tea helps in reduction of cardio vascular diseases besides cancer prevention, fat burning, improves physical performance and acts as an elixir for skin and hair.

Immunity booster

“We are talking about green tea, or more specifically epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a polyphenol component of green tea that research suggests might be substantially more powerful than HCQ and zinc at protecting against viral infections. Shilpa’s Green T Films have 60 per cent of EGCG and 98 per cent polyphenol content. One clinical study conducted by Anna et al 2012 confirmed that 250-400 mg of EGCG is beneficial in weight reduction and has beneficial effects on LDL cholesterol concentrations and glucose-related markers. In these unprecedented times of Covid-19, we have to be extra vigilant about our health especially, if we have diabetes, obesity, hypertension, cardiovascular issues, among others. If Shilpa’s Green T twice is consumed twice a day, it will not only help to boost your immunity but will also help in weight reduction,” said Vishnukant Chaturbhuj Bhutada, Managing Director, Shilpa Medicare Ltd. Shilpa’s Green T Film is a patented product and an immunity booster as well.

“The usage of Shilpa’s Green T Film is very simple, one just needs to peel the packet and take out the Film and put it into a cup and pour 120 ml of hot water into the cup, wait for 1-2 minutes and stir it well with a spoon. There is no residual matter in the cup. Currently, we only have one variant – Ginger & Lemon. We will be bringing other flavours as well in the near future,” said Sundeip Bhatia, Business Head India, Shilpa Medicare Limited. The product will be available in all the major omnichannel platforms and the retail chains. “We are targeting ₹8-10 crore of sales in the first year and aim to grow it into a ₹100 crore brand in five years,” said Bhatia.