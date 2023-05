Shree Krishna Paper Mills reported net profit increased to ₹71.86 lakh in the fourth quarter ended March 2023, compared with ₹31.63 lakh recorded in the year-earlier period. Total income rose to ₹44.31 crore from ₹34.29 crore.

Net profit for FY23 was ₹12.56 crore against a net loss of ₹1.31 crore. Total income rose to ₹178.17 crore from ₹104.39 crore.

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Limited manufactures and exports coated paper, board, and thermal sensitive paper.