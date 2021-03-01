Shreehas Tambe promoted as Deputy CEO of Biocon Biologics

Biocon Biologics Ltd, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, has promoted Shreehas Tambe to the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Biocon Biologics Limited effective from March 1.

A Biocon veteran, Tambe joined Biocon in 1997 and has, since then, taken on positions of increasing responsibility and has over 20 years of leadership experience in operational and strategic roles and has led large, diverse teams at R&D, manufacturing and projects & engineering during his tenure.

Prior to becoming the Deputy CEO, Tambe was the Chief Operating Officer and a key member of the Executive Leadership Team at Biocon Biologics.

Previously, as the Senior Vice-President & Global Head of Biocon’s Insulins business unit, he was responsible for the P&L and expanding the insulins portfolio across several geographies.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Biologics, said “I am delighted to welcome Shreehas Tambe in his new role as the Deputy CEO of Biocon Biologics. During his more than two decade-long career with Biocon, Shreehas has exhibited strong leadership in his diverse roles at R&D, Manufacturing and Projects & Engineering. Shreehas has also worked closely with Dr Arun Chandavarkar, Managing Director of Biocon Biologics, on formulating business strategies and achieving operational excellence. I believe the combination of Arun and Shreehas in their new roles along with the rest of the leadership team will enable Biocon Biologics to capitalise on the promising biosimilars opportunity to pursue its high growth trajectory.”