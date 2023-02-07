Simple Energy, an electric vehicle and clean energy start-up, has raised $20 million in an ongoing bridge round.

The company intends to use these funds gradually to ramp up production of its much-anticipated premium and affordable electric scooter, the Simple ONE, according to a company press release. It claims to have received over 1 lakh bookings from customers since the beginning of bookings for the offering.

“We have received a phenomenal pre-booking response and, to cater to the demand, we are raising funds in a timely manner. The funds raised will be strategically used to help ramp up production and speed up delivery. We have successfully de-bottlenecked product constraints and are confident that we will soon start deliveries of the Simple ONE,” said Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO, Simple Energy.

The company recently inaugurated its new facility in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu, with an initial ₹100 crore investment. With more products in the pipeline and its core focus on R&D, Simple Energy aims to be at the forefront of the ongoing global transition to green mobility.

“Simple Energy is one of the few start-ups that has a clear vision of products to be introduced in the market over the next 36 months. Simple Energy will bring a paradigm shift in how the Indian consumer views technologically advanced EV two-wheelers,” said Arokiaswamy Velumani, Founder, Thyrocare Technologies Limited.

Existing investors and others participated in the bridge round, including Arokiaswamy Velumani, Founder of Thyrocare Technologies Limited; Ashwin Hinduja of Gokaldas Group; and Sanjay and Sandeep Wadhawa, Owners of Nash Industries, among others.

