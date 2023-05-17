Simplex Realty reported that its standalone net profit dipped ₹59.8 percent to ₹51.89 lakh in the fourth quarter ended in March 2023. The company’s total income dipped to to ₹1.87 crore from ₹2.78 crore.

Net profit for FY23 plunged to ₹1.30 lakh from ₹26.81 lakh, while total income for the period plummeted to ₹7.68 crore from ₹8.79 crore.

The board of Simplex Realty has also recommended a final dividend of ₹1 per equity share, subject to members’ approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Simplex Realty Limited is a real estate development company which develops residential as well as commercial properties. The company’s projects include Planet Godrej and Simplex KhushAangan. It develops residential building complexes, schools, hospitals, office spaces, IT parks, retail, healthcare, industries, and Special Economic Zones.