Singareni Collieries posts ₹663-cr profit in Q1

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) posted profit of ₹663.23 crore and achieved a turnover of ₹6,337 crore during the first quarter ended June 30.
During the first quarter of the Covid-hit last financial year (FY2021), the State-owned company posted lower revenue of ₹2,851 crore.
In the fourth quarter of last fiscal, the company achieved profit of ₹394.89 crore and revenue of ₹5,393 crore.
Taking into consideration the experiences of the last financial year, SCCLhad geared up for coal production of 15.57 million tonnes and despatched 16.7 million tonnes in the first quarter.
The Singareni Thermal Power station in Jaipur in Mancherial district achieved sales of ₹944 crore in Q1 against ₹711 crore, registering a growth of 32.83 per cent.
Attributing the profits to the team work and dedication of the staff and coal miners in particular, N Sridhar, CMD, called upon the employees to achieve the targeted coal production and dispatch during this financial year. During the last financial year, there was steep decline of the demand for the coal in various industries following the lockdown and affected the coal production and dispatches.
