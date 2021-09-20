SMB bookkeeping start-up FloBiz raises $31 million in Series B funding

Bengaluru-based FloBiz which operates mobile-first billing and accounting solution myBillBook raised $31 million in series B funding led by Sequoia Capital India and Think Investments. Existing investors Elevation Capital and Beenext also participated in this round.

Founder and CEO Rahul Raj took to Twitter to announce the fund raise. “We strongly believe that technology can help realise the true potential of our ambitious small and medium enterprises and take us closer to becoming a $5-trillion Atmanirbhar economy. Because Small is the new Big!” he wrote.

The start-up said that it will continue to “design, innovate and code for these invisible giants who power the growth of our economy” referring to SMBs. The team is also hiring at the moment and has over 19 positions open.