Renewable energy solution provider, Suzlon, has bagged a 99-MW wind energy project from Vibrant Energy.

"Suzlon Group has received an order from Vibrant Energy for 33 wind turbine generators, featuring its new 3 MW (each) series with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular tower for a 99 MW wind power project, which is expected to be commissioned by FY25," the statement added.

The company, however, did not disclose the value of the order.

"This is our first order with Vibrant Energy. I look forward to a long partnership in the coming years towards building a sustainable India," J P Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group, said.

A project of this size can provide electricity to 307 thousand households and curb 2.92 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions every year, a company statement said.

"Our project with Suzlon Energy will provide round-the-clock renewable energy to our corporate customers," Srinivasan Viswanathan, CEO, Vibrant Energy said.

This is the third order of the new Suzlon 3 MW series in less than a month.

This order of the larger wind turbine model from the new 3 MW series - the S144-140m is part of the agreement, wherein Suzlon Energy will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply), provide erection and commissioning services, and comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.