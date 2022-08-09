Swiggy to host offline events on its 8th anniversary

Swiggy will celebrate its eighth birthday with a series of offline events in various cities beginning this month. Customers of the delivery platform can avail online offers on food from over one lakh restaurants at attractive prices and promotions on more than 1,000 products across grocery and daily essential brands on Instamart.

The offers would be available from August 16 till September 4, 2022, where users can enjoy flat prices on the entire menu and discounts on their choice of dishes; up to 40 per cent off across 1,000 products available on Swiggy Instamart; additional discounts and cashback from digital wallets and banking partners.

Big Birthday Bash

Anuj Rathi, SVP, Revenue, and Growth at Swiggy said, “For this year’s Big Birthday Bash, along with delightful offers across food and Instamart, we are taking the celebrations offline for the very first time. Customers can experience our curated food festivals and comedy nights happening across twelve cities in India. Swiggy One members will enjoy a host of benefits including special access, priority seating, and meet and greet with artists at these events.”

The company is taking the celebration offline with SteppinOut for both Swiggy and non-Swiggy customers. It is organising a food festival across three cities—Bangalore on August 20, Chennai on August 27, and Kolkata on August 28. It will also host multi-city comedy nights with India’s stand-up comedians such as Gaurav Kapoor, Sorabh Pant, Yash Rathi and Gaurav Gupta.

Swiggy’s Big Birthday Bash would see celebrations of the special occasion with food festivals, music, and comedy nights-starting available on the Dineout app, Insider, and Bookmyshow