TAFE announces free tractor rental scheme for small and marginal farmers of Tamil Nadu

TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited) on Saturday announced a free tractor rental scheme to support small farmers of Tamil Nadu during this critical cropping season amid the second wave of Covid in the country.

In a press release, the Amalgamations Group company said, the free tractor rental scheme is in addition to its earlier contribution of oxygen concentrators, procurement of oxygen cylinders and support to the planned mass immunisation program. The total outlay towards all of TAFE’s contributions to COVID relief is Rs.15 crore.

“With the encouragement and support of the Tamil Nadu Government, TAFE is happy to offer free-of-cost rental services to the small and marginal farmers of Tamil Nadu. TAFE will offer its Massey Ferguson and Eicher tractors along with farm implements to support the small and marginal farmers through this critical time and crucial cropping season,” Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director, TAFE was quoted in the statement.

The free tractor rental scheme would cover approximately 1,20,000 acres and will benefit around 50,000 farmers. It will be available from May 2021 through July 2021 across Tamil Nadu. TAFE will offer its 16,500 Massey Ferguson and Eicher tractors and 26,800 implements on a “free-of-cost” rental basis to small farmers owning 2 acres or less.

Farmers can rent or hire tractors or farm implements using TAFE’s digital platform on the TN Govt’s Uzhavan app or the toll-free helpline 1800-4200-100. The scheme will be implemented with the support of the Agriculture Department of Tamil Nadu and their district officials, the company added.