TAFE announces free tractor rental scheme for small and marginal farmers of Tamil Nadu

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited) on Saturday announced a free tractor rental scheme to support small farmers of Tamil Nadu during this critical cropping season amid the second wave of Covid in the country.
In a press release, the Amalgamations Group company said, the free tractor rental scheme is in addition to its earlier contribution of oxygen concentrators, procurement of oxygen cylinders and support to the planned mass immunisation program. The total outlay towards all of TAFE’s contributions to COVID relief is Rs.15 crore.
“With the encouragement and support of the Tamil Nadu Government, TAFE is happy to offer free-of-cost rental services to the small and marginal farmers of Tamil Nadu. TAFE will offer its Massey Ferguson and Eicher tractors along with farm implements to support the small and marginal farmers through this critical time and crucial cropping season,” Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director, TAFE was quoted in the statement.
The free tractor rental scheme would cover approximately 1,20,000 acres and will benefit around 50,000 farmers. It will be available from May 2021 through July 2021 across Tamil Nadu. TAFE will offer its 16,500 Massey Ferguson and Eicher tractors and 26,800 implements on a “free-of-cost” rental basis to small farmers owning 2 acres or less.
Farmers can rent or hire tractors or farm implements using TAFE’s digital platform on the TN Govt’s Uzhavan app or the toll-free helpline 1800-4200-100. The scheme will be implemented with the support of the Agriculture Department of Tamil Nadu and their district officials, the company added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...