Tata Motors announces VRS scheme

Tata Motors is learnt to have offered voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to its employees, a third in the last four years.

According to sources, there are a total of around 42,500 employees at the company, and as per estimate, around half of them are eligible for the VRS scheme.

When contacted , a spokesperson confirmed to BusinessLine that the VRS has been announced for both 'White collar and Blue collar' employees.

"It's an organisational step...comprising of age as well as amount of time spent in the organisation," the spokesperson said.

The last VRS scheme was announced in 2017.