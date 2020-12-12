Companies

Tata Motors announces VRS scheme

S Ronendra Singh New Delhi | Updated on December 12, 2020 Published on December 12, 2020

The last VRS scheme of Tata Motors was announced in 2017.   -  Chris Ratcliffe

This is the third time in the last four years that Tata Motors has offered voluntary retirement scheme to its employees

Tata Motors is learnt to have offered voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to its employees, a third in the last four years.

According to sources, there are a total of around 42,500 employees at the company, and as per estimate, around half of them are eligible for the VRS scheme.

When contacted , a spokesperson confirmed to BusinessLine that the VRS has been announced for both 'White collar and Blue collar' employees.

"It's an organisational step...comprising of age as well as amount of time spent in the organisation," the spokesperson said.

The last VRS scheme was announced in 2017.

