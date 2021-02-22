Tata Motors launches new Safari at starting price of Rs 14.69 lakh

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Tata Motors on Monday launched the new Safari at a price range of Rs 14.69 lakh to Rs 21.45 lakh.
With this, Tata Safari, one of the first sports utility vehicles (SUV) in the country, is back, albeit in a new avatar codenamed the Gravitas. Bookings for the seven-seater SUV had opened in January, and , deliveries will start from today.
The Safari was introduced back in 1998. The SUV, whose tagline ‘Reclaim Your Life’ captured the popular imagination, was in production for almost two decades before it was discontinued in 2019. Now, it returns to Indian roads with a new look and positioning.
“Our strong performance this year sets a wide backdrop to welcome back the iconic Safari...The Safari really pioneered the trend of SUVs in the nation. With the market trend clearly swinging towards SUVs, and customers demanding more and more excitement in this space, what could be a better time than today to make the re-entry (of Safari) into the Indian market,” said Guenter Butschek, MD and CEO, Tata Motors, during the launch of the new Safari on Monday.
With the launch of the new Safari, Tata Motors hopes to further strengthen its presence in the SUV segment, said Shailesh Chandra – President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors.
