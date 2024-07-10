Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have cut the prices of their SUV models to boost demand.
Tata Motors has revised the starting prices of its flagship SUVs, the Harrier (₹14.99 lakh) and the Safari (₹15.49 lakh) and extended benefits of up to ₹1.4 lakh on other popular SUV variants.
"With regards to electric vehicles, never before seen benefits on the Nexon.ev (up to ₹1.3 lakh), have made it the most accessible it has ever been," Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Chief Commercial Officer Vivek Srivatsa said in a statement.
Complementing the same, the Punch.ev too is being offered with a benefit of up to ₹30,000, he added.
Mahindra & Mahindra said its XUV700's fully-loaded AX7 range now starts at ₹19.49 lakh, a price cut of over ₹2 lakh.
The price cut will enable more people to experience the range, it added.
