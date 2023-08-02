Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, has inked two significant Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for the commissioning of two solar power projects. The projects, one of 200 MW under phase 9 tender and another of 150 MW under phase 7 tender, will be instrumental in meeting the state’s renewable energy targets.

These solar installations, set to be operational by mid-2025, are projected to generate approximately 536 million units of clean energy annually from the 200 MW project and 389 million units from the 150 MW project. Remarkably, this will reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 4,28,800 tons and 3,11,200 tons per year, respectively, contributing significantly to combat climate change.

As part of the agreement, TPREL is committed to supplying clean and sustainable electricity to MSEDCL, playing a crucial role in supporting the State’s renewable energy goals. The company has already tied up 930 MW with MSEDCL, with 334 MW currently being supplied and the remaining 596 MW set to be commissioned within the next 12-18 months.

With a total renewables capacity of 7,783 MW, TPREL’s installed capacity stands at an impressive 4,118 MW, consisting of 3,136 MW of solar and 982 MW of wind power. Additionally, 3,665 MW is currently under various stages of implementation, including the present 350 MW projects.

However, the shares went down by 3.44 per cent to ₹236 at 3:05 p.m. on 2 August, 2023 on BSE.