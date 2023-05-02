Tata Steel is expected to report a 90 per cent fall in March quarter profit at ₹955 crore. Net sales for the quarter are estimated at ₹60,458 crore, down 13 per cent YoY, according to a Kotak Institutional Equities report.

Kotak sees Europe’s business reporting an EBITDA loss of $111 a tonne led by weak demand, resulting in an adverse product mix partly offset by sequentially moderating costs.

Tata Steel achieved its highest-ever annual crude steel production in FY23, led by debottlenecking across sites and ramp-up of Neelanchal Ispat Nigam.

On a YoY basis, the production of 19.9 million tonnes grew by 4 per cent in the March quarter. In India, the delivery volume rose 0.6 per cent to 5.15 million tonne in the March quarter. Tata Steel said this was the highest-ever quarterly delivery volume seen by the business.

Overall deliveries also surpassed FY22 record by 3 per cent at 18.87 million tonne.