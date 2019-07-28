Tesla cars to soon stream Netflix, YouTube when not moving

The ability to stream YouTube and Netflix when a Tesla vehicle is not moving is coming soon, Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk said on Twitter.

The change may come in August but would not take more than a few months, Musk said while responding to a Twitter user.

Ability to stream YouTube & Netflix when car is stopped coming to your Tesla soon! Has an amazingly immersive, cinematic feel due to the comfy seats & surround sound audio. — (@elonmusk) July 27, 2019

When full self-driving is approved by regulators, we will enable video while moving — (@elonmusk) July 27, 2019

The CEO described the experience as having a cinematic feel due to the comfy seats and surround sound audio.

When your car can do zero-to-sixty faster than you can make your next move, we call that a checkmate.



Chess begins rolling out to the Tesla Arcade globally today pic.twitter.com/cNRf3kAtAA — Tesla (@Tesla) July 26, 2019

Musk said on Saturday the Unity game engine port was done and that they were finessing the controls. He added that there would be additional game storage via USB.

Musk also replied that the company is, maybe, two to three months away from unveiling its pick-up truck offering. He said Tesla is close, but the magic is in the final details.

Version 10 of Tesla’s software will include games, infotainment features, an improved highway autopilot, better traffic light and stop sign recognition as well as smart summon, Musk said in a separate tweet.

When asked if the version would include the ability to read a text message through speakers, Musk replied yes, in another post.