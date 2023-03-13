Thirteen limestone mines and ready mix concrete units of UltraTech Cement, have received 5-star ratings from the Indian Bureau of Mines for 2021-22.

These are the highest number of 5-star ratings awarded to any company in India across all the sectors.

UltraTech’s endeavours in driving excellence in mining are in line with the Indian Bureau of Mines’ goal towards sustainable mining, efficient operations and technology-driven mineral processing.

Conceptualised by the Ministry of Mines, the star ratings are based on the adoption of best practices for implementation of Sustainable Development Framework in mining.

A five-star rating, the highest in rating scheme, is given to mines which performed best on parameters such as scientific, efficient and sustainable mining, compliance of approved production, land resettlement and other social impacts.