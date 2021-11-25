Thomas Cook India sees strong recovery in MICE segment

Thomas Cook India on Thursday said it has witnessed a strong recovery in India’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions (M.I.C.E) business which was on a standstill for most of 2020.

Thomas Cook transformed its business into a digital model - delivering over 100 virtual events for over 3 lakh attendees based in India, the USA, Canada, Germany and Ireland.

The company also launched Gourmet Genie - specially curated corporate hampers that helped corporates stay in touch with their top performers and stakeholders with the delivery of approx. 18,000 hampers to date.

With the reopening of international borders, several international MICE groups have been conducted to Dubai, Maldives, France and Germany with group sizes ranging between 20-200 guests.

Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, our focussed initiatives that included health and safety, have increased corporate confidence in MICE Travel. And this has resulted in our delivery of over 200 physical MICE groups (both domestic and international) since January this year. With the increased demand for physical groups/events our pipeline for 2022 looks robust and our teams are all geared up to delivering truly exceptional programs to delight our MICE clients.”