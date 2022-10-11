Tata Motors which opened its booking for Tiago EV on Monday has surpassed 10,000 bookings.

The company introduced the Tiago EV at ₹.8.49 lakhs for the first 10,000 bookings. The company stated that the introductory price will be extended to additional 10,000 customers.

“We are delighted with the overwhelming response to the Tiago.ev and thank our customers for embarking on the EV journey. To acknowledge the passion to go EV and to firmly support the mass adoption of EVs we have decided to extend the introductory pricing to an additional 10,000 customers,” said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

Related Stories Tata’s Tiago pricing tipping point for future EV prices Aggressive pricing will increase EV penetration in the Indian market and will be a crucial factor in making it a mass product READ NOW

The Tiago EV is offered in combinations of battery packs, including a 25kWh battery and a 19.2kWh battery pack delivering a range of 315 km and 250 km, respectively.

Customers can book the Tiago EV for ₹21,000 at any authorised Tata Motors dealership or on www.Tiago.ev.tatamotors.com.