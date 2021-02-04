Trust MF raises ₹583 cr via maiden debt fund NFO

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Trust Mutual Fund’s maiden new fund offer — TrustMF Banking and PSU Debt Fund — has mopped up ₹583 crore from over 500 investors spread across 44 locations through both digital and offline modes.
The first day AUM after the closure of NFO is ₹580 crore.
The open-ended debt scheme will predominantly invest in debt instruments of banks, public sector undertakings, public financial institutions and municipal bonds.
The current strategy will be a ‘roll down’ investment approach with target maturity of 3.5 years on a tactical basis.
The fund house has devised a well-structured and transparent investment process with a unique LimitedACTIV methodology developed by Trust AMC in a strategic knowledge partnership with Crisil, which will also independently monitor adherence to the defined processes.
Concentration of MF equity investment worries investors
Sandeep Bagla, CEO of Trust AMC, said the strong investor response reflects the confidence shown in the methodology developed in partnership with Crisil, which aims to make the investment process in fixed income securities more systematic, transparent and objective.
Abhishek Dev, Chief Business Officer of Trust AMC, said the response demonstrates that there is space for new mutual funds that bring in meaningful differentiation for their investors and partners.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...