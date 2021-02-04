Trust MF raises ₹583 cr via maiden debt fund NFO

Trust Mutual Fund’s maiden new fund offer — TrustMF Banking and PSU Debt Fund — has mopped up ₹583 crore from over 500 investors spread across 44 locations through both digital and offline modes.

The first day AUM after the closure of NFO is ₹580 crore.

The open-ended debt scheme will predominantly invest in debt instruments of banks, public sector undertakings, public financial institutions and municipal bonds.

The current strategy will be a ‘roll down’ investment approach with target maturity of 3.5 years on a tactical basis.

The fund house has devised a well-structured and transparent investment process with a unique LimitedACTIV methodology developed by Trust AMC in a strategic knowledge partnership with Crisil, which will also independently monitor adherence to the defined processes.

Sandeep Bagla, CEO of Trust AMC, said the strong investor response reflects the confidence shown in the methodology developed in partnership with Crisil, which aims to make the investment process in fixed income securities more systematic, transparent and objective.

Abhishek Dev, Chief Business Officer of Trust AMC, said the response demonstrates that there is space for new mutual funds that bring in meaningful differentiation for their investors and partners.