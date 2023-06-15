TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP), part of the TVS Mobility group, has announced its partnership with Nestlé, to establish a customised warehouse in Coimbatore.

The completion of this project was marked by the handover of the facility on Wednesday. The construction of the facility was completed in 4.5 months. The standalone building has an area of 1.31 lakh sq ft designed to meet Nestle’s requirements, enhancing their supply chain capabilities in the region, says a release.

Located along the Palladam-Cochin Road in Sulur area, the facility is strategically positioned within the Sulur Warehousing Cluster. The facility is expected to generate employment opportunities for around 250 individuals, the release said.