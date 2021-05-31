TVS Motor Co expands to Iraq, launches two new products

TVS Motor Company on Monday said it will launch two new products in Iraq as part of its expansion plan in that country.

The company, which opened a new showroom with sales, service and spares support in Baghdad, said it will launch its commuter motorcycle TVS StaR HLX 150 5 Gear and three-wheeler TVS King Deluxe Plus in that market.

Also read: TVS Motor scooter Ntorq’s international sales cross 1 lakh units

TVS StaR HLX 150 5 Gear comes with a 150cc engine. It has been designed especially for Iraqi roads offering a comfortable riding experience, along with a stylish black coloured theme for alloy rims and engine, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

On the other hand, TVS King Deluxe Plus is a three-wheeler powered by a four-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled 199.26 cc engine, it added.

The company said its new showroom spread over 500 square meters at Palestine Street in Baghdad, will not only retail a wide range of two-wheelers and three-wheelers but will also host spare parts and feature a service facility.

“The showroom demonstrates our commitment to the market and will host a diverse range of products that will cater to customer requirement and aspiration. The strategic location of the store, as well as the end-to-end service and spare support, will help enhance customer satisfaction,” TVS Motor Company Executive Vice President - International Business R Dilip said.

The new retail outlet has been set up with distribution partner Ritaj International General Trade LLC, which has been distributing the company’s products since 2017.

Also read: Covid crisis: TVS Motor announces financial support measures for employees

TVS Motor Company has been present in Iraq since 2016, selling two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Its products sold in the country include the moped TVS XL100, commuter motorcycles TVS HLX 150 and TVS Max 125, scooters TVS Jupiter, TVS WEGO, TVS Scooty Pep+, TVS NTORQ 125, and three-wheeler TVS King Deluxe, the filing said.