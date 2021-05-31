TVS Motor Co expands to Iraq, launches two new products

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
TVS Motor Company on Monday said it will launch two new products in Iraq as part of its expansion plan in that country.
The company, which opened a new showroom with sales, service and spares support in Baghdad, said it will launch its commuter motorcycle TVS StaR HLX 150 5 Gear and three-wheeler TVS King Deluxe Plus in that market.
Also read: TVS Motor scooter Ntorq’s international sales cross 1 lakh units
TVS StaR HLX 150 5 Gear comes with a 150cc engine. It has been designed especially for Iraqi roads offering a comfortable riding experience, along with a stylish black coloured theme for alloy rims and engine, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.
On the other hand, TVS King Deluxe Plus is a three-wheeler powered by a four-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled 199.26 cc engine, it added.
The company said its new showroom spread over 500 square meters at Palestine Street in Baghdad, will not only retail a wide range of two-wheelers and three-wheelers but will also host spare parts and feature a service facility.
“The showroom demonstrates our commitment to the market and will host a diverse range of products that will cater to customer requirement and aspiration. The strategic location of the store, as well as the end-to-end service and spare support, will help enhance customer satisfaction,” TVS Motor Company Executive Vice President - International Business R Dilip said.
The new retail outlet has been set up with distribution partner Ritaj International General Trade LLC, which has been distributing the company’s products since 2017.
Also read: Covid crisis: TVS Motor announces financial support measures for employees
TVS Motor Company has been present in Iraq since 2016, selling two-wheelers and three-wheelers. Its products sold in the country include the moped TVS XL100, commuter motorcycles TVS HLX 150 and TVS Max 125, scooters TVS Jupiter, TVS WEGO, TVS Scooty Pep+, TVS NTORQ 125, and three-wheeler TVS King Deluxe, the filing said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
It’s the birth anniversary of English philosopher and writer Gilbert Keith Chesterton, who created the ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...