TVS Motor launches Jupiter Classic to celebrate the ‘5 million sales’ milestone

TVS Motor Company has introduced a new TVS Jupiter Classic, a celebratory edition, as the company’s popular automatic scooter has clocked a cumulative volumes of 5 million units.

The new Jupiter Classic will be introduced in the top-of-the-line spec with disc brakes priced at ₹85,866 (ex-showroom, Delhi), said a company statement.

“The New TVS Jupiter Classic is a contemporised premium classic, which celebrates Jupiter achieving the milestone of the “Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road.” It is an acknowledgment and celebration of the fact that this has been made possible by the unprecedented faith and love millions of consumers have reposed in TVS Jupiter,” said Aniruddha Haldar, Senior VP (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, TVS Motor Company.

The new Jupiter Classic gets a premium rendition with a black theme across its mirror highlights, fender garnish, tinted visor, and a 3D black premium logo. It also gets handlebar ends, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and rich dark brown inner panels. In keeping with the theme, it comes with premium suede leatherette seats with backrests, it said.

This variant comes in two exclusive colours - mystic grey and regal purple.