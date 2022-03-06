Udaan onboards over 5 lakh new retailers in 2021

BL Bengaluru Bureau, March 6: B2B e-commerce platform, udaan has on-boarded over 5 lakh new retailers/kirana shop owners in 2021 and over 625 sellers on the platform achieved sales worth ₹1 crore each, during this period.

These sellers included 300 sellers in electronics, 200 sellers in Lifestyle and 125 sellers in the General Merchandise category. In addition, 150 out of the 300 sellers in electronics achieved sales of over ₹2 crore during this period. Vaibhav Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, udaan said, “The addition of lakhs of new retailers & kirana shop owners to the platform, high repeat purchase rate, and distribution partnership with a large number of regional and national brands are a testimony to the huge cost benefits and ease of doing business that udaan offers to its business partners. We are proud to lead this revolution which we call ‘Bharat ka e-commerce’ that is benefitting millions of kirana shops, retailers and small businesses of Bharat.”

Further, the company claims to have shipped over 20 lakh tonnes under the essentials (Fresh, FMCG, Staples, Pharma) and 260 million products of non-essentials (Electronics, General Merchandise, and Lifestyle) categories catering to about 50 million orders across 1000 towns and cities of Bharat.

In 2021, udaan witnessed a huge surge in business across the Essentials category adding over 3 lakh new retailers and a repeat purchase rate of over 94 per cent. The demand for FMCG products grew by 77 per cent and included about 500 million biscuit packets, around 190 million namkeen packets, 365 million beverages (units) followed by ready to eat products. The highest demand for these products came from Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Rajasthan.

Demand for Staples products grew by 45 per cent YoY and included 12 lakh tonnes of sugar and oil and 5 lakh tonnes of rice, pulses and flours. The highest demand for these products came from Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and West Bengal.

In the case of non-essential category, in 2021, udaan shipped over 100 million Electronic products comprising of over 85 million accessories and consumer electronics, 10 million mobile handsets, and 8 million computers & IT accessories. The platform witnessed large volume of orders for electronic products from Karnataka, Assam, Nagaland, and West Bengal. Further, retailers in the General Merchandise category placed orders for over 30 million products. udaan received large volume of orders for General Merchandise items from North-East States, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh.

udaan’s Lifestyle Business comprising Clothing, Accessories, and Footwear shipped over 130 million products to 22% of the total Lifestyle retailers in India, catering to 80 lakh orders in 2021. The platform shipped over 40 million face masks across India, recording a 60% increase in demand as compared to 2020. Over 5 million pieces of masks were shipped to Assam, and Uttar Pradesh each, while West Bengal, Nagaland, and Bihar saw a cumulative sale of around 10 million masks. In addition, 9 million comfort wear products, 9 million slippers, 8 million T-shirts, and 3 million shirts were shipped across India. The highest demand for Lifestyle products came from Mizoram, followed by Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar and Assam.

Founded in 2016 with a vision to transform the trade ecosystem and empower small businesses by leveraging technology, udaan is India’s largest b2b e-commerce platform. It has operations across categories, including lifestyle, electronics, home & kitchen, staples, fruits and vegetables, FMCG, pharma, toys and general merchandise. udaan has over 3 million retailers and 30,000 sellers across the platform. T