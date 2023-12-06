Uniqus Consultech Inc, which offers ESG and accounting & reporting consulting, has acquired the global ESG business of ﻿Goodera﻿, said a statement by the company.

Goodera’s cloud-based ESG tech platform is now rebranded as ESG UniVERSE under Uniqus. As a part of the acquisition, Uniqus will acquire marquee global ESG clients using Goodera’s ESG platform.

The teams serving these clients will also become a part of Uniqus. The platform automates ESG data collection, maintenance, and approval, ensuring accurate disclosures in compliance with global standards, said Jamil Khatri, Co-founder, and CEO at Uniqus, during the press conference.

The consulting firm has not disclosed the amount for this deal.

“We estimate generating $2 million in revenue from the product in the upcoming year, specifically in calendar year 2024,” said Khatri.

Khatri noted that being a global company with operations spanning the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India, the product, ESG UniVerse, is strategically designed to cater to a global market.

“Our plan is to position this as a $20 million product within the next five years,” Khatri added.

Uniqus is the rapidly evolving landscape of ESG tech, the firm is confident in navigating the regulatory environment and meeting the growing demand.

“One of the major challenges faced by companies in the area of ESG is the weakly integrated data that resides across different information systems. By integrating Goodera’s tech stack with our consulting expertise, our overall ESG offering will bridge this gap through a single platform for businesses to measure, monitor, analyze, benchmark, and improve their ESG performance, and meet regulatory and rating norms productively and accurately,” said Khatri, Co-founder & CEO of Uniqus

He further added – “We are committed to make additional investments in our tech stack to address the emerging data requirements of our clients and build a next-generation ESG tech platform.”