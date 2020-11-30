Uttam Value Steels delisting leaves investors in lurch

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
The saga of retail equity investors drawing a blank in the regulatory actions and insolvency cases continues with Uttam Value Steels being the latest to join the infamous list.
Retail investors have been at the receiving end of all the regulatory actions. Earlier this month, the RBI in an unprecedented move wrote-off the entire equity of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, leaving retail investors in lurch.
In June, Liberty House, which acquired Adhunik Metaliks under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, bought out the entire outstanding share at ₹0.09849500 a share and spent just ₹60 lakh for acquisition of the shares.
Uttam Value Steels will be delisted from both the exchanges from Tuesday as per the resolution plan of US-based hedge fund CarVal Investors led consortium.
The entire issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company as at the date of order of NCLT, including the equity shares and the preference share shall stand cancelled without any payout, said the company. The public shareholding accounting for 54 per cent as of June quarter.
In fact, Uttam Value Steels investors were waiting through the entire insolvency proceeding hoping that the company would remain listed even after being taken over by new promoter, said Sanjay Mathur, an investors.
Unfortunately, resolution professionals keep details of the approved resolution plan as top secret till the axe is put on investors neck, he added.
Nadiya Sarguroh, Senior Associate, MZM Legal, said the retail investors have no say in the corporate insolvency resolution process of the debtor company under the IBC. This has been categorically explained under Section 30 and 31 of the IBC and also the SEBI delisting norms for companies under the IBC, she said.
“In the light of this the retail investors remain at the mercy of the successful resolution applicant and the Committee of Creditors who decide the fate of their investment whether the same will be completely wiped out, diluted or preserved,” Sarguroh added.
The corporate debt of both — Uttam Value Steels and unlisted Uttam Galva Metallics – was declared non-performing asset in 2018. A consortium of lenders led by State Bank of India dragged them to NCLT in June, 2018.
The Resolution Professional had admitted claims of ₹7,190 crore for both the companies. After several extensions of deadline under IBC, the resolution plan of ₹2,654 crore submitted by consortium of CarVal Investors and Nithiya Capital Resources Advisors LLP consortium was approved by in May this year.
However, five operational creditors, who had to take a 99 per cent haircut, moved the NCLAT against the approval of the resolution plan. In September, the Appellate Tribunal set aside the objections raised and gave its final nod.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Jenny Bhatt knits together different voices, sweeping the reader into her characters’ world, in her debut ...
Chunks of mutton in a thin aromatic curry — the Bengali’s love affair with the Sunday lunch favourite has had ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...