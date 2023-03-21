Kerala-based Vaidyaratnam Group has chalked out Vision 2030 to achieve ₹500 crore turnover from its operations. The plans included launching new products and services, renewed focus on R&D, expanding the network and special focus on lifestyle diseases.

Ashtavaidyan Yadu Narayanan Mooss and Ashtavaidyan Krishnan Mooss, executive directors, said Vaidyaratnam has already made a foray into infertility and maternal care. “We have launched the Institute of Fertility and Maternal Care (i-fam) as part of extending our knowledge base to new areas”, they said.

The group also plans to enter the area of sports medicine. “The R&D team is in advanced stages of work in the area of sports medicine. Very soon we will be in a position to make a few announcements in the area”, the two doctors belonging to the fifth generation of the Thaikkattussery Mooss family said.

“We are also planning the spatial expansion in the coming days. The group has direct presence in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. We have identified a few more locations in the north and west regions”, Krishnan said.

Younger generation

Stressing the importance of an integrated and holistic system of healthcare, the two doctors said young people are becoming more aware of the ayurveda system of healthcare. “We are receiving youngsters, especially professionals in the fields of IT and management, seeking help in areas that are generally associated with lifestyle issues”, said Yadu.

“Apart from diabetics, we have also noticed increasing incidence of hypertension, insomnia, irritable bowel syndrome amongst the youngsters, he added. The ayurveda system is having efficient remedies for these ailments.”

Focus areas

The focus of the group will be treatment and prescription-based medicines, the two doctors said. “We are not planning to enter into the wellness segment of ayurveda. Our competence is in the area of quality of treatment and medicines. We will focus on these areas with renewed vigour on research and development”, they added.

The Vaidyaratnam Group is known for following the Ashtavaidya tradition, unique to the Kerala system of ayurveda practice. The ashtavaidya system is based on the Ashtangahridayam, a classic Sanskrit treatise on healthcare.

The initiatives planned to be put into practice over the next 5-7 years are expected to give a big push to the ₹500 crore target of the group. Going forward, to ensure the raw material supply the group is also entering into agreements with farmers of herbal medicines.

