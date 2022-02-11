Va Tech WABAG posts ₹45 crore consolidated PAT in Q3

Va Tech WABAG Ltd (WABAG), a leading player in the water technology space, has reported strong growth in its consolidated profit after tax at ₹45 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, when compared with a PAT of ₹38 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at ₹56 crore against ₹50 crore a year ago. Consolidated revenue from operations was lower at ₹745 crore when compared to ₹796 crore.

“We are pleased to note that our order book position continues to remain higher than ₹10,000 crore over the last few quarters, along with the improved pace of execution. We are confident of keeping the momentum in the fourth quarter,“ Rajiv Mittal, Managing Director and Group CEO, Va Tech WABAG, said in a statement.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2021, the company’s consolidated profit after tax is at ₹86 crore when compared with a PAT of ₹57 crore in the year-ago period, an increase of 35 per cent. Consolidated revenue for the period grew 14 per cent to ₹2,087 crore against ₹1,835 crore.