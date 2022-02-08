Virat-Anushka invests in plant-based meat brand, Blue Tribe

Bengaluru, February 8

Blue Tribe, the plant-based meat brand, has raised undisclosed funding from actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, who have come on board as investors and brand ambassadors.

The celebrity couple‘s vision is in alignment with Blue Tribe, the plant-based meat company is working on the mission to reinvent meat-consuming methods. Their products are essentially made with pea, soybean, lentils, grains, and other vegetarian ingredients that mechanically extract proteins, vitamins, and other nutrients. It has garnered massive positive reviews and netizen encouragement for its incredible plant-based meat variety and promoting-a-greener-future campaigns.

Speaking about what propelled her to take this initiative, Anushka Sharma said, “Virat and I have always been animal lovers. It’s been years since we decided to adopt a meat-free lifestyle. The collaboration with Blue Tribe is a step to tell people how they can be more conscious and leave less impact on the planet by switching to a plant-based diet. We hope that more people would like to understand the need for it and thus, help the planet and the life in it.”

“At the end of the day, I’m a foodie too. I want to enjoy the kind of food I love without leaving a huge carbon footprint. I know a lot of people feel the same way. This is why I believe, if we can have a lower dependence on meat, without short changing our taste buds, there is potential for a planet-changing impact. This is where Blue Tribe is proving to be a gamechanger, striking a perfect balance between food that’s really tasty AND good for the planet,” Virat Kohli added.

Commenting on the inspiration behind creating a brand that is potentially the future of food, Sandeep Singh (Co-founder, Blue Tribe) said, “The real problem our environment faces today is that everyone thinks its protection is someone else’s problem! Nonetheless, our products aim at non-vegetarian eaters who want to switch to healthier, environment-friendly products without compromising the taste of their favorite dishes. Our food experts and scientists have been successful in identifying what gives meat its unique taste and texture, and so our products will taste, look, feel and cook exactly like meat.”

Blue Tribe is co-founded by Singh and Nikki Arora Singh to offer an alternative for meat in the food supply chain of India. The core team includes the founders, Dr. Navneet Singh Deora, PhD, Chief Technology Officer; Nirvaan Thacker, Consultant Chef; and Sohil Wazir, Chief Commercial Officer.