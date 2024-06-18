Ace cricketer Virat Kohli regained the top slot in the Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2023 released by Kroll. Kohli’s brand value is pegged at $227.9 million on the back of his stellar performance in ICC ODI World Cup and boasts of over 40 brands in his endorsement portfolio.

Ranveer Singh was at number two rank at a brand value of $203.1 million lending his name to endorse 50 brands. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan jumped to third spot with a brand value of $ 120. 7 million, marking his return to the top five club for the first time since 2020 in Kroll’s Celebrity brand valuation rankings. His brand value more than doubled on the back of the success of flicks Pathan and Jawaan.

Akshay Kumar stood at the fourth spot in 2023 at a brand value of $111.7 million , followed by Alia Bhatt at the fifth spot at $101.1 million.

Deepika Padukone, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan are the other celebs ranked among the top ten most valued celebs in the rankings. Kiara Advani saw a meteoric rise in brand value moving from rank 16 to rank 12 at $66 million. Also, Katrina Kaif featured in the list of India’s most valued celebrity brands for the first time in the last five years with a valuation of $27.1 million.

The overall brand value of the top 25 celebrities in 2023 is estimated at $1.9 billion, an increase of 15.5 per cent from last year. Aviral Jain, MD, Valuation Advisory Services, Kroll told businessline, that this can be attributed to the rise in the number of brand endorsements as well as increase in endorsement fees of celebs.

“The cumulative number of product brand endorsements by the top 20 celebrities increased to 484 in 2023, reflecting an increase of 14.2 per cent from 424 product brands in 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increase in the number of TV and Digital endorsements that grew by about 7 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. Further, this represents a CAGR of 6.9 per cent over the last five years growing from 370 product brands in 2019. This year too we expect to see a double digit growth by 10-12 per cent in product brand endorsements,” he added.

“What we have seen is also a significant rise in endorsement fees. During the COVID years, the average endorsement feed did not change much. If we look at the top ten celebs, we have seen an increase of 6-7 per cent in their average endorsement fees,” Jain said.

The report also noted the rising trends of celebrities turning active investors in various start-ups as well as launching their own ventures or labels. At the same time, Indian celebrities also expanded their worldwide presence as the global brand ambassadors of reputable brands such as Gucci, Qatar Airways and Jimmy Choo, breaking the mold for success, the Kroll report noted.

“The year 2023 witnessed Bollywood’s powerful comeback to the film industry, with blockbusters breaking records to cross the $100 million mark — re-establishing Bollywood’s dominance in the film industry. The synergy between celebrity entrepreneurship, global star advocacy and the resurgence of Bollywood is set to redefine the dynamics of the entertainment and business industries,” Jain added.

