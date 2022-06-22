 Vishal Garg’s Better.com loses three more executives

Better.com has let go of three more of its senior executives — Jillian White, Megan Bellingham, and John Moffatt — who had been at the company for more than six years. The company has been in the limelight since December 2021 for its mass layoffs.

According to reports, Jillian White was the General Manager of Better’s affiliate businesses, Megan Bellingham was the Senior VP of sales and operations, and John Moffatt served as VP of Sales. TechCrunch reported Moffatt confirmed his resignation but declined to comment further. Liz Bowyer, VP of Content Strategy also left the company earlier this month.

This follows the exit of employees, including Emanuel Santa-Donato, Senior VP of Capital Markets and Growth; Patrick Lenihan, VP of Communications; Tanya Gillogley, Head of Public Relations; and Melanie Hahn, Head of Marketing.

Earlier this month, the company was sued by one of its former employees. Sarah Pierce, who served as the executive VP of customer experience and parted ways with the company earlier this year, filed a lawsuit against Better.com alleging the company and its CEO Vishal Garg misled investors when it attempted to go public through a SPAC. As per reports, the company’s lawyer rejected the claims.