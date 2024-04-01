Full service carrier Vistara on Monday said it has decided to reduce the number of daily flights after the airline suffered operational issues. Multiple flights of the airline were either cancelled or faced delays as a cascading effect.

According to a company spokesperson, the airline’s teams are working to stabilise the situation as it has happened due to various operational reasons that include issues like crew unavailability, among others.

“We have had a significant number of flight cancellations and delays in the past few days due to various reasons, including crew unavailability. We have decided to temporarily reduce the number of flights we operate, to ensure adequate connectivity across our network,” the Vistara spokesperson said.

The company said it has deployed larger aircraft like a B787-9 Dreamliner and A321neo on select domestic routes to combine flights or accommodate more number of customers, wherever possible.

“Furthermore, we are offering alternative flight options or refunds to affected customers, as applicable,” the spokesperson said adding: “We are working towards stabilising the situation and will resume operating our regular capacity very soon.”

With the delivery of the seventh B787-9, the airline’s fleet of 70 planes now comprises 53 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321, and seven Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Vistara is now in the process of merging with Air India post its privatisation.