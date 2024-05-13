Va Tech WABAG (WABAG), a leading player in the water technology space, has bagged a repeat order of about $49 million from Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani Ltd (KUKL).

The scope of the project, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), includes the design, build, operate (DBO) for three wastewater treatment plants (WWTP) in Nepal at Sallaghari, Kodku and Dhobighat to treat about 69 MLD of wastewater.

This project, won in international competition, is expected to be completed in two years, followed by a five-year operation and maintenance (O&M).

These plants, when completed, will reduce the influx of untreated wastewater into the Bagmati, Manohara and Hanumante rivers, thereby restoring the water quality and improving the whole ecosystem, said a statement.

As part of this project, biogas will be generated through activated sludge treatment, producing green energy which will be captively generated and used in the operation of the WWTPs, thereby reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and optimising the cost of operations.

This repeat order is a testament to the trust that the customer has placed in our technical & execution expertise. This order further strengthens WABAG’s foothold in Nepal and the South Asian region, said Arvind Dullu, Regional Business Head – SAARC and South East Asia, Va Tech WABAG.