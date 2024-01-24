The US-based Wabtec Corporation has won a $157-million brake system order from the Mobility Business of Siemens India Private Ltd for the 9000HP locomotive project for Indian Railways. The order will provide improved operating performance, efficiency, and safety with the latest technology for the new line of 1,200 electric locomotives.

The order has Wabtec supplying Siemens with brake systems from Wabtec’s Hosur plant for 11 years and maintenance services for 35 years. Siemens will assemble the locomotives at the Indian Railways factory in Dahod, Gujarat, says a company press release.

The high-performance brake system will equip the locomotives with critical safety features, high reliability, and reduced maintenance intervals. Wabtec already supplies brake systems for other Indian Railway and metro projects making the company a highly valued brake supplier across platforms for mainline and urban rail mobility.

