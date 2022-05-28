WelcomHeritage introduces buy now pay later option

WelcomHeritage has announced a tie-up with ‘Simpl’ for installment-based holidays. Guests booking any hotel of their choosing from the WelcomHeritage website can avail of the “Buy now, pay later” at the time of checkout, the hotel said in a statement.

Guests receive a confirmed booking on the website by paying only one-third of the overall purchase amount while paying the other two-thirds in a series of interest-free installments over subsequent months, it added.

According to Abinash Manghani, CEO of WelcomHeritage, with interest-free installment payments, we are looking to make holidays more convenient and accessible for all. The pay later payment structure is currently available only at the best available rates on the WelcomHeritage website, the statement added.