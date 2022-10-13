WeWork India, a flexible workspace provider, on Thursday announced its first investment in the Bengaluru-based conferencing and collaboration platform, Zoapi .

The company said that it intends to be a one-stop solution for large and small enterprises, freelancers, start-ups etc, to enhance the hybrid work experience.

“Businesses are increasingly looking for a blend of physical and virtual work experience, and innovative technologies such as Zoapi have become central to this. From an adoption perspective, it is affordable and compatible with numerous video conferencing platforms and devices,” said Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India.

“Over the years, our strategic partnership with WeWork India has generated insightful data about user consumption patterns and needs. We believe that we can globally power conferences and meeting rooms, with our SaaS solution, enabling stakeholders to have effective meetings,” added Prashanth N.S, Cofounder & CEO, Zoapi Innovations.

According to the company, as organisations re-evaluate their real estate requirements, the adoption of advanced tech capabilities helps optimise costs. Through this acquisition, WeWork India continues to reinforce its commitment to offering innovative and immersive solutions across different spheres by scaling up platforms like Zoapi.

