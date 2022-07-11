Wipro PARI to acquire Germany automation tech company, Hochrainer GmbH

Wipro PARI, the industrial automation business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (a Wipro Enterprises entity), said it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Hochrainer GmbH, a Germany-based supplier of automation technology and assembly systems.

“Our Industrial Automation business has grown significantly in the last four years. This acquisition will further help expand our presence in Europe and consolidate global leadership position. It will benefit our customers and other stakeholders significantly,” said Pratik Kumar, CEO, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN).

For Wipro PARI the acquisition represents an important step in the strategic development of the group in Europe. For Hochrainer, it will help the company to achieve sustainable growth and gain access to resources and future technologies to compete globally.

“We look forward to further developing Hochrainer as an innovation leader. With this acquisition, we will strengthen our capability globally, grow our offerings in the electronic vehicle (EV) space, and support the European customers,” said Ranjit Date, Managing Director and Co-CEO, Wipro PARI.

The Hochrainer management said, “Both companies are established in their fields for years as world leaders in innovation, technology, and quality. We are sure that this engagement will bring significant benefits to customers and long-term future prospects for Wipro Hochrainer.”

Hochrainer GmbH, a family-owned company, operational since 1973 is a supplier of automation technology and assembly systems for many global automobile manufacturers. Hochrainer has presence in other non-automotive sectors and works with some global players in these sectors.