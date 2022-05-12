With ₹1300-cr coal terminal contract in kitty, JSW Infra begins operations at Paradip Port

JSW Infrastructure, one of India’s leading ports companies, has begun commercial operations at Paradip East Quay Coal Terminal in Odisha. This is a fully-mechanised terminal with an annual coal handling capacity of 30 million tonnes. JSW Infrastructure had bagged the contract of this terminal for about ₹1,300 crore

The coal terminal has been built as a cape compliant terminal and will handle capesize vessels once the dredging at Paradip Port is completed. The terminal has capacity to unload 25 rakes per day and can load two vessels simultaneously.

The infrastructure of the terminal is built to ensure higher productivity while reducing overall logistics cost to power producers, said a statement from JSW Infrastructure.

Paradip Port Trust awarded JSW Infrastructure the contract to develop a fully-mechanised coal terminal on BOT (build, operate & transfer) basis for 30 years.

Following the commissioning of this coal terminal, JSW Infrastructure’s current cargo capacity crosses 150 mtpa. It aims to have a total cargo handling capacity of 200 mtpa by FY24.

Arun Maheshwari, Joint MD & CEO of JSW Infrastructure, said, “Paradip Port continues to be an attractive sea route for coal movement. With the commissioning of this terminal, India can now offer cape size shipments with efficient operations. During the last few months, steam coal prices globally have witnessed sharp increase forcing thermal power plants and other coal-based industry to switch to domestic coal.”

“Start of this coal terminal has come at the right time to fill up the demand gap of domestic coal. Through high productivity and larger shipment size, we hope to reduce overall logistics costs for our coal cargo customers,” Maheshwari added.