Amusement Park and resort chain Wonderla Holidays Ltd reported a profit of ₹37.35 crore in the third quarter of FY24, down by 4.08 per cent compared with ₹38.94 crore for the same quarter last year.

Its revenue from operations grew by 9.15 per cent to ₹123.55 crore from ₹113.19 crore in the same quarter of last year.

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations increased by 64 per cent from ₹75.16 crore. While net profit significantly increased from ₹13.52 crore in Q2.

Robust performance

Commenting on the quarter’s performance, Arun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director, said, ”The 9 per cent increase in park revenue compared with the previous quarter, along with a healthy average revenue per user (ARPU) of ₹1,256, showcases the robust financial performance of our business. We are pleased to announce that our 4th amusement project in Bhubaneshwar will open ahead of schedule in Q1 of FY25, 3 months earlier than expected. We hope to capitalise on the coming summer season for our brand-new park. Chennai Park is under construction, and we hope to open in FY26.”

The company recorded 9.45 lakh footfall in Q3FY24 against 9.19 lakh in Q3 FY23.

EBITDA for the Q3FY24 was ₹60.44 crore as against ₹61.01 crore for the same quarter last year.