Zee sells 11% stake to Invesco Oppenheimer Fund for ₹4,224-cr

Towards combating desertification
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
Essel Group on Wednesday announced that Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund has agreed to make an additional investment in ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL).
Invesco has agreed to buy up to 11per cent stake in ZEEL from its promoters, for a total consideration value of ₹4,224 crore.
Punit Goenka, Managing Director and CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises said, “I’m extremely glad to share that the Fund as a financial investor has further reposed its faith in ZEEL. It also gives me immense pleasure to note their strong belief and trust in the intrinsic value of our precious asset. It is the valuable belief and support of our esteemed financial investors that enables us to consistently generate great value, year after year”.
The announcement of 11 per cent stake sale of ZEEL to the Fund is a strong step in the overall divestment process, giving the promoters the required financial fillip to initiate the repayment process.
Essel Group had initiated the process of divesting its key assets, with an aim to repay all its lenders by September 2019. During this divestment process, the Group had received positive response from multiple partners expressing interest to buy the stake in ZEEL and the other key non-media assets.
Essel Group is confident of completing the overall process of repayment, well within the agreed timeline, the company said.
The Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund, which is an investment company registered with the US Securities & Exchange Commission, has a long history of investing in India. The Fund has been an investor in Zee Entertainment Enterprises since 2002.
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
A look at the options to tackle Chennai’s — and the world’s — drinking water shortage
Name of the company: RevFinSet up in: March 2018; started operations in October 2018Based in: New ...
In 2018, the global electric car fleet exceeded 5 million units, up by 2 million units since 2017. E-bikes and ...
The exchange-traded fund will open for subscription on July 29
The scheme’s investments have the highest ratings
I currently invest in the below funds through SIPs for my future, keeping a horizon of 15-20 years: ₹2,000 ...
Have you decided on a dream home? Based on your eligibility and requirement, pick a loan
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...