Zee sells 11% stake to Invesco Oppenheimer Fund for ₹4,224-cr

Essel Group on Wednesday announced that Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund has agreed to make an additional investment in ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL).

Invesco has agreed to buy up to 11per cent stake in ZEEL from its promoters, for a total consideration value of ₹4,224 crore.

Punit Goenka, Managing Director and CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises said, “I’m extremely glad to share that the Fund as a financial investor has further reposed its faith in ZEEL. It also gives me immense pleasure to note their strong belief and trust in the intrinsic value of our precious asset. It is the valuable belief and support of our esteemed financial investors that enables us to consistently generate great value, year after year”.

The announcement of 11 per cent stake sale of ZEEL to the Fund is a strong step in the overall divestment process, giving the promoters the required financial fillip to initiate the repayment process.

Essel Group had initiated the process of divesting its key assets, with an aim to repay all its lenders by September 2019. During this divestment process, the Group had received positive response from multiple partners expressing interest to buy the stake in ZEEL and the other key non-media assets.

Essel Group is confident of completing the overall process of repayment, well within the agreed timeline, the company said.

The Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund, which is an investment company registered with the US Securities & Exchange Commission, has a long history of investing in India. The Fund has been an investor in Zee Entertainment Enterprises since 2002.