ZF India, IIIT-H ink pact for research projects collaboration

ZF India, a technology company supplying systems automobiles , has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Hyderabad) for collaboration in research projects.
The scope for research includes an AI-based radar perception, vehicle-to-vehicle charging, object detection in autonomous driving and shadow mode function.
This MoU opens the possibility of co-development research model for ZF in India and the IIIT Hyderabad. The outcome of the research would used by ZF for its on-site projects in the emerging fields of ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and autonomous driving.
Dirk Adamczyk, Senior Vice-President, Engineering Services and Solutions from Research and Development Group of ZF said, the company intends to promote local research-oriented talent to develop functions as marked in its Refresh India strategy.
“This MoU will provide IIIT-H students an opportunity to spearhead research on autonomous driving, green mobility and software driven vehicles,” he added.
