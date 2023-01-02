Zomato, on Monday, said that its Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Gunjan Patidar, has resigned. In a regulatory filing, the company added that he was not designated as a key managerial personnel.

Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the Company.

“Over the last ten-plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable,” the company said in a BSE filing.

In November, Co-founder Mohit Gupta tendered his resignation. Gupta, who had joined Zomato four-and-half years back, was elevated to Co-founder in 2020 from the position of CEO of its food delivery business.

Zomato saw other top-level exits too last year. This included Rahul Ganjoo, who was Head of New Initiatives and Siddharth Jhawar, who held the position of Vice President and Head of Intercity at the company.