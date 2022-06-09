41 Indian varsities make it to QS’ global ranking, six more than last year

A total of 41 Indian universities made it to the QS World University Rankings 2023, which was released on Wednesday. This is indeed great news for India, considering six more universities made it to the list compared to the previous year.

The top three positions this year are bagged by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Cambridge and Stanford University respectively. The QS World University Rankings is an annual publication of university rankings by Quacquarelli Symonds.

The top-ranked Indian university this year is the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, with a global rank of 155. It is followed by IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi, bagging the 172nd and 174th positions respectively. All three of them have improved their ranks significantly, compared to the previous year.

While IISc Bangalore had the global rank of 186 in the previous year, it has jumped 31 positions this time. IITB has jumped five positions and IITD has 11 positions this time. However, no university, apart from IISc Bangalore, IITB and IITD have made it to QS’ top 200 in the last four years.

A few other universities that have scored well, apart from IITs are the University of Delhi, Savitribai Phule University, University of Mumbai, University of Madras and Anna University.

In the private sector, OP Jindal Global University is ranked between 651 and 700. While nine IITs made it to the list last year, there are 11 on it this time. The new entrants are IIT BHU and IIT Indore.

Commenting on this, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, “Thrust on research, innovation and entrepreneurship, focus on inclusivity, multiculturalism and internationalisation as envisioned in NEP 2020 will pave the way for a place of pride for more Indian universities in the global rankings.”

41 Indian universities have featured in the QS World University Rankings 2023. My compliments to all the universities. Congratulate @iiscbangalore, @iitbombay and @iitdelhi for their academic excellence and for consistently being among the global league of top 200. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 9, 2022

NIRF Vs QS

While IIT Madras has been the rank one holder in the Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for the past few years, the institute is only the 250th globally, or the fourth best in India, according to QS. The institute, however, has improved its rankings from 275 in 2021 and 255 in 2022 to 250 this year.

IISc Bangalore, IITB and IITD, rank the third, fourth and fifth respectively, according to NIRF 2021. The fifth in NIRF is IIT Kanpur, which holds the fifth rank in all of India or the 264th rank globally, according to QS.

Aiming for a better rank

Why isn’t there an IIT in the global top 100 list?

Commenting on this, last year, the former IIT Delhi director Dr Ramgopal Rao said that “The rankings are based on academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty and international students,” in an email addressed to the then IIT directors.

He also suggested that IITs hire more faculty members to address this issue. However, according to the latest data available with the Ministry of Education, no IIT in the country has a recommended 10:1 student-faculty ratio.