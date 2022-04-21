Ad volumes on south TV channels grew 27%: Report

Ad volumes on south TV channels grew by 27 per cent year-on-year in 2021 while the volumes on south radio stations grew by 28 per cent during the same period. Southern publications saw an 33 per cent rise in ad volumes in 2021 over 2020. The findings are part of the fourth edition of ‘The Southside Story 2022’, a report jointly launched by TAM Media Research and MediaNews4U in Chennai on Tuesday.

“The advertising potential in southern markets has seen an upward trend over the last few years. There is a sharp rise in media outlets — 175+ TV channels, 290+ publications and 30 radio stations across all States in the south. 2021 had over 51,900 advertisers, and more than 66,000 brands advertising across 640+ categories in TV, print and radio,” the report noted.

GameChangers Awards

Meanwhile, media, advertising and marketing portal MediaNews4u.com also announced that the fourth edition of its GameChangers Awards will be held in the city on Friday. The awards, which seeks to recognise path-breaking achievements nationally and in the south, will be presented under categories such as Brands, Agency Partners and Media. In addition to one award under each of three categories, a Lifetime Achievement Award and Social Impact Award will also be presented during the event, said a release.