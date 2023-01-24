The slow and measured movement of an intense western disturbance over North-West India that has set up rainfall/snowfall, hailstorm and thundershowers is mirrored in the similar movement in the same direction (eastward) of a strong pulse of the weather-setting Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) across the Central and East Indian Ocean (southward of Sri Lanka).

While the ‘active’ western disturbance has currently dropped anchor over East Afghanistan and will move towards Pakistan and North-West India, it has thrown up an offspring cyclonic circulation over South-West Rajasthan in advance, which is currently dictating weather over adjoining hills and plains and will continue to do so in the next few days.

Offspring cyclonic clones

Active western disturbances are deep in their southward reach and dip into the Arabian Sea to varying extents to pick incremental moisture and set up offspring circulations ahead over Rajasthan or Haryana. This is even as the parent disturbance and its paraphernalia take time to cross in from the international border across Gujarat, Rajasthan or Punjab.

Live satellite maps on Tuesday morning showed rain clouds have developed along and off the Kerala coast as the western disturbance moves in from Afghanistan into Pakistan, over the South Peninsular tip from Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari to Rameswaram apart from southern Sri Lanka, before extending into adjoining South-West Bay of Bengal/East Indian Ocean.

Satellite maps show clouds

The western disturbance is finding resonance with the conducive weather kicked up in the Arabian Sea, the Laccadive Sea, the Gulf of Mannar, the Central Indian Ocean and the South-West Bay of Bengal by a visiting MJO wave. They will combine to spark showery weather right in the midst of a prevailing dry and hot spell. The showers may grow more intense going forward,

Meanwhile, the offspring cyclonic circulation over South-West Rajasthan has altered the weather over North-West India from being cold and dry to warm and wet, setting up snowfall/rainfall in the hills and hailstorms and thundershowers in the plains. India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects another disturbance by the last week of January.

Follow-up disturbance seen

Its numerical weather model predictions indicate that this follow-up western disturbance could also be an intense one and run down southwards to the Central Arabian Sea and mid-peninsular India latitudes. It could help extend the warm and wet weather over the hills and plains of North-West India into early February.

Similarly, it is expected to trigger some activity over the South Peninsula and the adjoining Bay of Bengal with the IMD expecting squally weather to develop over the region towards the month-end. Scattered to moderate rainfall could be expected thanks to proximity to the prevailing MJO wave.

Strong MJO pulse

The MJO wave had been weak since early January, but most models had predicted it would strengthen to a strong pulse over tropical Africa or the West Indian Ocean (South of the Arabian Sea) while tracking further East towards the East Indian Ocean. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology says the wave is currently strong in the Central and East Indian Ocean (in the vicinity of the South Bay). The MJO wave has also energised the monsoon trough to become more active in the Central Indian Ocean.

The back-to-back active western disturbances with a southward-extending limb is expected to lock into the brewing weather over the Indian Ocean and the South Bay of Bengal. They could go on to set up a weather system (low-pressure area/depression) off the North Tamil Nadu (Chennai and neighbourhood) and adjoining South Coastal Andhra Pradesh coast by the month-end.

